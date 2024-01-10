AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On the Jan. 7 episode of Politics Today on KAMR Local 4 News, Anchor and Reporter Jack Kessler reviewed multiple recent political developments and topics of interest in the Amarillo area.

Topics and further details that were discussed in the episode included:

Amarillo City Council members held a work session in December to discuss draft ordinances that would designate Amarillo as a sanctuary city for the unborn.

An initiating committee is gathering petition signatures with the hope that the Amarillo City Council will pass an ordinance making it a “sanctuary city for the unborn,” effectively outlawing abortion and adding other restrictions.

The City of Amarillo’s Interim City Manager Andrew Freeman began hosting Community Listening Sessions twice per month in December.

On Dec. 21, Thursday night, the Potter County Republican Party held its ballot draw to determine its position on the upcoming primary ballot. The process of two races has drawn controversy for the way it was done.

The use of increased artificial intelligence is prompting schools to across all education to create a plan for the proper use of AI.

While communities across the state of Texas welcome the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2024.

After across Texas sit down for the Longhorns’ first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, untold fortunes in illegal bets left Texas wallets for out-of-state sportsbooks. Yet the odds of Texas legalizing gaming any time soon are slim-to-none, after an unprecedented push by casinos and sportsbooks failed to gain traction in this year’s legislative session.