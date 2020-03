AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Democrats are urging the Texas Secretary of State to allow mail-in ballots for the upcoming May 2 and May 26 elections over concerns people won't come out to vote because of the coronavirus.

Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa wrote in a letter, "It does not seem viable for Texas to hold meaningful elections in May in which all eligible voters can participate, if those elections rely on polling place-based voting."