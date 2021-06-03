WATCH LIVE: Sen. John Cornyn speaks in Tyler about the state of the energy industry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Sen. John Cornyn is giving the keynote address Thursday afternoon at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Energy Summit.

Cornyn says that he will “discuss the state of the energy industry nationally and what the future holds particularly for the fossil fuel and renewable energy industries important to East Texas.”

He will take questions from the audience and it will be followed by a press conference. The summit is being held at the Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center at 12:15 p.m.

On Wednesday, Cornyn toured the border with a bipartisan group of lawmakers one day after Gov. Abbott declared a state of disater due to an influx of immigrants.

Cornyn was joined by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona), Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-El Paso), and Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo).

Most border communities have been calling for the immediate reopening of land ports to Mexican national residents so they can come and spend money in American border cities.

But the lawmakers reiterated repeatedly that it must be carefully thought out and vetted in order to not invite an additional surge of immigrants or human traffickers from taking advantage of the border reopening.