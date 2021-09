President Joe Biden waves as he walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to New York ahead of a United Nations General Assembly meeting. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) – Tuesday morning, President Biden will deliver his first address to the United Nations General Assembly since taking office.

This has been noted as a critical week for the President as he takes to the world stage to confront global crises like coronavirus and climate change, while refuting criticism of the US departure from Afghanistan and repairing relations with France – damaged by a submarine deal with Australia and the UK.