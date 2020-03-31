Gov. Abbott extends social distancing protocols through April, closes Texas schools until May 4

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott extended Texas’ social distancing protocols through April 30 and closed schools through the month of April in an executive order announced on Tuesday.

Only essential businesses will be open through the month of April forcing gyms, massage clinic and cosmetology salons to close for another 30 days.

Grocery stores, restaurants/bars (if food pick-up or delivery is available), banks and hardware stores are considered essential and will remain open, according to Abbott.

Texas is following the federal government’s guidelines and protocols for social distancing recommendations. On Sunday, President Donald Trump extended the country’s approach to social distancing until April 30.

For violators of this executive order, Gov. Abbott says all law enforcement officers can impose the order with a fine or jail time of up to 180 days. Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt is also capable of issuing a quarantine order for violators of the order, according to Abbott.

