WATCH: Amarillo City Council increases tax rate, discusses special election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council is expected to meet Friday at 1 p.m., to discuss matters such as the city budget and tax rate, and a special election in November.
The agenda, according to the City, included:
- A public hearing on a considered tax increase
- Considering adopting the City of Amarillo Budget for the 2021/2022 fiscal year
- Consider approving the City of Amarillo Tax Roll
- Ratification of the City of Amarillo Tax Rate and Budget
- A resolution ordering a special municipal election of the City of Amarillo, regarding the tax rate