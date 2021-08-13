WATCH: Amarillo City Council increases tax rate, discusses special election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council is expected to meet Friday at 1 p.m., to discuss matters such as the city budget and tax rate, and a special election in November.

The agenda, according to the City, included:

  • A public hearing on a considered tax increase
  • Considering adopting the City of Amarillo Budget for the 2021/2022 fiscal year
  • Consider approving the City of Amarillo Tax Roll
  • Ratification of the City of Amarillo Tax Rate and Budget
  • A resolution ordering a special municipal election of the City of Amarillo, regarding the tax rate

