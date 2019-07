AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees has voted to change the name of Lee Elementary School to Park Hills Elementary School.

That unanimous vote was passed at this evening’s board meeting.

You can watch part of the meeting below: