WATCH: City of Amarillo meets on police, taxes, point-in-time count

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 26, with an agenda including items dealing with the city police, taxes, a point-in-time count update, the environment, and council boards. Public comments will also be heard, according to the agenda, at the beginning of the meeting.

As published by the City of Amarillo:

INVOCATION: Bennie Anderson, New Hope Baptist Church PROCLAMATION: “Dyslexia Awareness Month” “National Chiropractic Health Month” “National Family Caregiver’s Month”

PUBLIC ADDRESS: (For items on the agenda for City Council consideration) The public will be permitted to offer public comment on agenda items. Public Address signup times are available from Sunday at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. at registration-form or by calling the City Secretary’s office at (806) 378-3014

AGENDA