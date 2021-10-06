WATCH: City of Amarillo holds 2021 State of the City; Mayor Nelson, city leaders to address future of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo and Mayor Ginger Nelson are set to host the 2021 State of the City at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Mayor Nelson, along with city leaders, will talk about the state and future plans for Amarillo.

Mayor Nelson asked city leader about a new property tax rate, and what that means for the public, the increased number of shooting in Amarillo, and the state of community animal shelters. In addition, the meeting addressed the future and development of our parks.

For more information on the adopted property tax rate visit amarillotaxrate.com.