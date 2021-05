CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- WT's Rural Resilience and Opportunity on the High Plains AmeriCorps program (R2OHP) is seeking mentors in several Panhandle sites, according to a press release from WT's Communication Dept.

R2OHP is seeking mentors in Tulia, Hereford, Canyon, Pampa and Borger, and planned service sites in Friona, Clarendon, Childress, Canadian, Dalhart and Dumas, the release said.