AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Warren Coble has announced he will run for Precinct 4 on the Potter County Commissioner’s Court. He made the official announcement on Sunday, Dec. 12, outside of the Potter County Courthouse.

Coble is an Amarillo native who graduated from Palo Duro and Amarillo College. In the past, he served as a minister and a pastor. Currently, he is the executive director of the Hilltop Senior Citizens Association.