Voting locations in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Early Voting for the July 14 Election begins Monday, June 29 in Amarillo.
Voters in Potter County who plan to vote in person need to be aware of several changes that they can expect. Most of the early voting sites are the same, but voters will see two important changes.
- The first includes the Santa Fe Building Ticket Office (Main Location) – Voters will enter the Ticket Office from Polk Street. Voters should be able to find signs to direct them.
- The second includes the Hillside Christian Church at 600 Tascosa Road. It has replaced The Craig as an Early Voting site due to the pandemic.
Voters who usually vote at The Craig will find two locations that are very close for voting: Casey Carpet One at 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road and Hillside Christian Church NW at 600 Tascosa Road.
The main location for early voting in Potter County is at the Santa Fe Building Ticket Office at 900 S. Polk St., First Floor, Amarillo, TX 79101
Dates and Times include:
- June 29 and 30 as well as July 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 6-10 from 7 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
If citizens have recently moved to Potter County and need to vote a Limited Ballot, they need to plan to vote early at the Santa Fe Building.
Branch locations for early voting in Potter County include:
- Casey Carpet One at 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Main Entrance, Amarillo, TX 79102
- United Amigos at 3300 East I-40, NW Entrance, Amarillo, TX 79103
- Hillside Christian Church at NW – 600 Tascosa Rd., Main Entrance, Amarillo, TX 79124
- Cornerstone Outreach – Fellowship Room at 1111 N. Buchanan St., Amarillo, TX 79107
Dates and Times:
- June 29 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 6-10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Branch locations for early voting in Randall County include:
The main early voting location for Randall County is the Randall County Election Administration Office at 1604 5th Ave Canyon, TX 79015.
Dates and Times for the Randall County Election Administration Office include:
- June 29‐July 2, 2020 (Monday‐Thursday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m
- July 5, 2020 (Sunday) from 1 pm to 6 p.m.
- July 6‐10, 2020 (Monday‐Friday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Second Location:
Randall County Annex
4320 S. Western
Amarillo, TX 79109
Dates and Times for the Randall County Annex include:
- June 29 ‐July 2, 2020 (Monday‐Thursday) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m
- July 5, 2020 (Sunday) 1 p.m.‐ 6 p.m.
- July 6‐10, 2020 (Monday‐Friday) 7 a.m. ‐7 p.m.
Third Location:
Randall County Justice Center
2309 Russell Long Blvd
Canyon TX, 79015
Dates and Times for the Randall County Justice Center include:
- June 29‐July 2, 2020 (Monday‐Thursday) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- July 5, 2020 (Sunday) 1 p.m.‐ 6 p.m.
- July 6‐10, 2020 (Monday‐Friday) 8 a.m. ‐ 5 p.m.
Fourth Location:
Southwest Branch Library
6801 W 45th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79109
Dates and Times for the Southwest Branch Library include:
- June 29‐July 2, 2020 (Monday‐Thursday) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- July 5, 2020 (Sunday) 2 p.m.‐ 6 p.m.
- July 6‐10, 2020 (Monday‐Friday) 8 a.m. ‐ 5 p.m.
Fifth Location:
Comanche Trail Church of Christ
2700 E. 34th
Amarillo, TX 79103
Dates and Times for the Comanche Trail Church of Christ include:
- June 29‐July 2, 2020 (Monday‐Thursday) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- July 5, 2020 (Sunday) 1 p.m.‐ 6 pm
- July 6‐10, 2020 (Monday‐Friday) 8 a.m. ‐ 5 p.m.
Ten locations will be open on Election Day for registered voters in Potter County. They may vote at any location. All locations will be open from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. on July 14, 2020, for voting.
Locations to vote on Election Day for Potter County (July 14, 2020):
Casey Carpet One
Main Entrance
3500 I-40 West Frontage Road
Amarillo, TX 79102
Chaparral Hills Church
SW Entrance, Sanctuary
4000 W. Cherry
Amarillo, TX 79108
The Church at Bushland
SE Entrance, Foyer to Worship Room
1800 FM 2381
Bushland, TX 79012
Hillside Christian Church, NW
Main Entrance
600 Tascosa Road
Amarillo, TX 79124
Kids, Inc.
Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room
2201 SE 27th
Amarillo, TX 79103
Lighthouse Baptist Church
Main Entrance
5631 Pavillard Dr.
Amarillo, TX 79108
Pride Home Center
Main Entrance, Center Back
3503 NE 24th
Amarillo, TX 79107
Second Baptist Church
Family Life Center
419 N. Buchanan
Amarillo, TX 79107
Trinity Baptist Church
East Entrance, Rock Auditorium
1601 I-40 West
Amarillo, TX 79109
Wesley Community Center
NW Entrance, Senior Living Center
1615 S. Roberts
Amarillo, TX 79103
Seven locations will be open on Election Day for Registered voters in Potter County, and they may vote at any location. All locations will be open from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. on July 14, 2020, for voting.
Locations to vote on election day for Randall County (July 14, 2020):
Comanche Trail Church of Christ
2700 E. 34th
Amarillo, TX 79109
Arden Road Baptist
6701 Arden Road
Amarillo, TX 79109
Randall County Justice Center
2309 Russell Long Blvd
Canyon, TX 79015
Central Baptist Church
1601 SW 58th
Amarillo, TX 79110
Redeemer Christian Church
3701 S. Soncy
Amarillo, TX 79121
Randall County Annex
4320 S. Western
Amarillo, TX 79110
Coulter Road Baptist Church
4108 S. Coulter
Amarillo, TX 79109
