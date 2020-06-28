Voting locations in Amarillo

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Early Voting for the July 14 Election begins Monday, June 29 in Amarillo.

Voters in Potter County who plan to vote in person need to be aware of several changes that they can expect. Most of the early voting sites are the same, but voters will see two important changes.

The first includes the Santa Fe Building Ticket Office (Main Location) – Voters will enter the Ticket Office from Polk Street. Voters should be able to find signs to direct them. The second includes the Hillside Christian Church at 600 Tascosa Road. It has replaced The Craig as an Early Voting site due to the pandemic.

Voters who usually vote at The Craig will find two locations that are very close for voting: Casey Carpet One at 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road and Hillside Christian Church NW at 600 Tascosa Road.

The main location for early voting in Potter County is at the Santa Fe Building Ticket Office at 900 S. Polk St., First Floor, Amarillo, TX 79101

Dates and Times include:

June 29 and 30 as well as July 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 6-10 from 7 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

If citizens have recently moved to Potter County and need to vote a Limited Ballot, they need to plan to vote early at the Santa Fe Building.

Branch locations for early voting in Potter County include:

Casey Carpet One at 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Main Entrance, Amarillo, TX 79102

United Amigos at 3300 East I-40, NW Entrance, Amarillo, TX 79103

Hillside Christian Church at NW – 600 Tascosa Rd., Main Entrance, Amarillo, TX 79124

Cornerstone Outreach – Fellowship Room at 1111 N. Buchanan St., Amarillo, TX 79107

Dates and Times:

June 29 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 6-10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Branch locations for early voting in Randall County include:

The main early voting location for Randall County is the Randall County Election Administration Office at 1604 5th Ave Canyon, TX 79015.

Dates and Times for the Randall County Election Administration Office include:

June 29‐July 2, 2020 (Monday‐Thursday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

July 5, 2020 (Sunday) from 1 pm to 6 p.m.

July 6‐10, 2020 (Monday‐Friday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Second Location:

Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western

Amarillo, TX 79109

Dates and Times for the Randall County Annex include:

June 29 ‐July 2, 2020 (Monday‐Thursday) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m

July 5, 2020 (Sunday) 1 p.m.‐ 6 p.m.

July 6‐10, 2020 (Monday‐Friday) 7 a.m. ‐7 p.m.

Third Location:

Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd

Canyon TX, 79015

Dates and Times for the Randall County Justice Center include:

June 29‐July 2, 2020 (Monday‐Thursday) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

July 5, 2020 (Sunday) 1 p.m.‐ 6 p.m.

July 6‐10, 2020 (Monday‐Friday) 8 a.m. ‐ 5 p.m.

Fourth Location:

Southwest Branch Library

6801 W 45th Ave.

Amarillo, TX 79109

Dates and Times for the Southwest Branch Library include:

June 29‐July 2, 2020 (Monday‐Thursday) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

July 5, 2020 (Sunday) 2 p.m.‐ 6 p.m.

July 6‐10, 2020 (Monday‐Friday) 8 a.m. ‐ 5 p.m.

Fifth Location:

Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E. 34th

Amarillo, TX 79103

Dates and Times for the Comanche Trail Church of Christ include:

June 29‐July 2, 2020 (Monday‐Thursday) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

July 5, 2020 (Sunday) 1 p.m.‐ 6 pm

July 6‐10, 2020 (Monday‐Friday) 8 a.m. ‐ 5 p.m.

Ten locations will be open on Election Day for registered voters in Potter County. They may vote at any location. All locations will be open from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. on July 14, 2020, for voting.

Locations to vote on Election Day for Potter County (July 14, 2020):

Casey Carpet One

Main Entrance

3500 I-40 West Frontage Road

Amarillo, TX 79102

Chaparral Hills Church

SW Entrance, Sanctuary

4000 W. Cherry

Amarillo, TX 79108

The Church at Bushland

SE Entrance, Foyer to Worship Room

1800 FM 2381

Bushland, TX 79012

Hillside Christian Church, NW

Main Entrance

600 Tascosa Road

Amarillo, TX 79124

Kids, Inc.

Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room

2201 SE 27th

Amarillo, TX 79103

Lighthouse Baptist Church

Main Entrance

5631 Pavillard Dr.

Amarillo, TX 79108

Pride Home Center

Main Entrance, Center Back

3503 NE 24th

Amarillo, TX 79107

Second Baptist Church

Family Life Center

419 N. Buchanan

Amarillo, TX 79107

Trinity Baptist Church

East Entrance, Rock Auditorium

1601 I-40 West

Amarillo, TX 79109

Wesley Community Center

NW Entrance, Senior Living Center

1615 S. Roberts

Amarillo, TX 79103

Seven locations will be open on Election Day for Registered voters in Potter County, and they may vote at any location. All locations will be open from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. on July 14, 2020, for voting.

Locations to vote on election day for Randall County (July 14, 2020):

Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E. 34th

Amarillo, TX 79109



Arden Road Baptist

6701 Arden Road

Amarillo, TX 79109

Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd

Canyon, TX 79015

Central Baptist Church

1601 SW 58th

Amarillo, TX 79110

Redeemer Christian Church

3701 S. Soncy

Amarillo, TX 79121

Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western

Amarillo, TX 79110

Coulter Road Baptist Church

4108 S. Coulter

Amarillo, TX 79109

