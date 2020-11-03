Voters to decide on: $275M bond for Amarillo Civic Center, terms for city council, number of council meetings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo voters have three city propositions to decide this Election Day, one of which affects our Civic Center and a potential property tax increase if passed.

Proposition A is about the future of the Amarillo Civic Center. If passed, Amarillo voters would approve a $275 million bond.

Those bond funds would be used for the civic center and surrounding projects. A new arena would be added to the existing civic center, along with an overhaul of the facility.

A green space would be added near Hodgetown, and Amarillo City Hall would be relocated. Bond funds would also provide for a new parking garage and other improvements.

If Prop A passes, it means Amarillo residents’ annual property tax would increase $130.80 per $100,000 valuation of their home.

MyHighPlains.com spoke with two voters at the Randall County Annex Tuesday afternoon about the possibility of a new civic center.

“I think the one we have is fine,” said Mary Burgess. “I didn’t vote for it because I really hadn’t heard about it, but I might in the future.”

Another voter who voted ‘no’ on Prop A this election, said he would consider voting ‘yes’ in the future, after this Presidential Election.

“I just feel that we don’t need that right now, that we need other things going on besides putting our money into that and raising our taxes,” said Roy Barrington. “I wanted to wait until all this is over and then I’m going to the City Hall and going to the meetings and then see what it’s really all about.”

Prop B, if passed, would change Amarillo City Council terms from two years to four, as well as stagger the terms.

Finally, Prop C would reduce the number of required city council meetings each year. If passed, the city council would no longer meet every week. Instead, they would meet 24 times a year.

Stay tuned to MyHighPlains.com throughout the night. We will hear from those for and against Prop A, and bring you the latest results on City of Amarillo propositions on the ballot.

More from MyHighPlains.com: