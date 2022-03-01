AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter and Randall Counties saw decent voter turnout in the March 1, 2022 primary election, with several important statewide and district offices on the ballot.

According to unofficial results, 9,495 people voted in Potter County of the 57,007 registered voters.

Turnout for Potter County was at 16.66%, according to their results.

In Randall County, unofficial results show 19,798 people voted of the 93,828 registered voters in the county.

Turnout for Randall County was at 21.1% according to their results.

According to Shannon Lackey, the Randall County Elections Administrator talked about the importance of voting in each election.

“So many people forget truly what a primary is. You are helping a party of your choice nominate the candidate that will appear on that November ballot,” said Lackey on Tuesday. “So your vote is very important.”

