VoterLift gives voters free rides

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For those needing a ride to the polls, VoterLift can help.

The service is free, and VoterLift drivers are taking precautions to protect people during the pandemic.

Passengers are required to wear a mask during their rides, and those who refuse will not be allowed in the cars.

To schedule your free ride, call or text 806-752-9646.

