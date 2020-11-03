Voter turnout on Election Day, what to expect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nov. 3 is Election Day and polls open at 7 a.m. in both Randall and Potter counties for people to go out and let their voices be heard.

Randall County Elections Administrator Shannon Lackey said when combining all numbers together of in-person and mail-in early voting, there is almost a 60% turnout.

Lackey said those who vote on Election Day can expect polling places to be busy. There will be wait times and long lines, but Lackey said they have ample staff to handle the turnout.

Lackey said she believes they will have a busy and steady day at the polls, but number-wise is a guess.

“In 2016, we had 40,000 people voting early and only, I say only, it’s still a lot, 11,000 or 12,000 voted on Election Day. So I really don’t know what to expect,” said Lackey.

Polling locations will close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, but those who are in line before closing will still be allowed to vote.

Lackey said they have been taking phone calls since Monday and people were asking if they were registered, but the deadline to register was on Oct. 5. There were some people who called and asked if polls were open Monday.

Lackey said if a voter is wanting to know if their mail-in ballot was received, they can always call Randall County Elections.

Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley said they were not able to comment on Monday as they are still getting ready for Election Day.

