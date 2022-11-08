AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A total of more than 69,000 people in Potter and Randall Counties turned out in the 2022 midterm election, including more than half of registered voters in Randall.

Unofficial results from the Randall County Elections Administrations, 50.06% of all 95,908 registered voters turned out.

They also show 30,453 people voted early, while 2,433 voted absentee. Around 15,000 people voted on election day in Randall County.

In Potter County, unofficial election results show 37.48% of registered voters turned out.

12,234 people voted early, while 1,313 voted absentee in this election. Those results show nearly 8,300 voted on election day.