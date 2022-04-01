AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Secretary of State’s office are reminding Texas residents that the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming May 7 election is Thursday (April 7).

According to a news release from the Texas Secretary of State’s office, the May 7 election consists of two possible amendment additions to the Texas Constitution. According to reports from MyHighPlains.com, this upcoming May 7 election also includes four Amarillo Independent School District bond propositions as well as a special board election for Canyon ISD.

“I encourage every eligible Texas voter to not only get registered by April 7th, but to educate yourself on the candidates and measures that will appear on your ballot,” John Scott, the Texas Secretary of State, said in the release. “This is an important opportunity to determine the direction of your community and our state, so make sure to register and prepare to cast your ballot in the upcoming election!”

According to the release, any eligible Texas resident can fill out their registration information on the Texas Secretary of State’s website, print the document, sign and mail the completed application to their respective county voter registrar. Once printed, the application must be inserted in an envelope addressed to the county and mailed to the county voter registrar.

If someone is not already registered to vote but have an existing Texas Driver’s License or state identification card, those individuals can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing contact information on those cards. Individuals who have recently moved or changed their names can also make changes online, through the Texas.gov website.

Early voting for the upcoming May 7 election is scheduled to start April 25. For more information, visit the Vote Texas webpage.