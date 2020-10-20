Vote-by-mail applications due Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Because of the pandemic, many voters may want to avoid crowds and standing in line. One way to do that is to vote early and another is voting by mail, said Sonya Letson, League of Women Voters president.
Early voting is open to all voters and underway until Oct. 30.
Polling places and times can be found on the county election website, by calling the county Elections Administrator, or by looking at the Voters Guide published by the League.
Some voters qualify to vote by mail, Letson added. Applications to vote by mail must be submitted and received by the county no later than this Friday, Oct. 23. (Received, not postmarked.)
A voter may apply for a ballot if they are registered to vote in Texas, and meet one of four requirements;
- 65 years or older
- Have a disability
- Will be out of the country during all of the election dates
- In jail, but otherwise able to vote
“Disabled” is defined under the guidelines as having a sickness or physical condition that prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring one’s health. The Elections office will not ask you to specify your illness or disability, Letson said.
“Download your application, fill it out completely and send it in right away!” added Letson, “Your application must be received by Friday’s deadline for you to be sent a mail-in ballot.”
Potter County voters can download an application from the county’s website. Election Administrator Melynn Huntley’s office phone number is 806-379-2299. The fax number is 806-379-2249.
Randall County voters can download an application from their own county website. Election Administrator Shannon Lackey’s office phone number is 806-468-5510. The fax number is 806-468-5634.
“When your ballot arrives in the mail, again, don’t wait!” Letson said, “Fill it out and send it back right away.”
Note that the ballots have two envelopes to use when returning them to the Elections Administrator—a white ballot envelope and a yellow carrier (outer mailing) envelope. Use both envelopes and sign the outer carrier envelope before returning your ballot.
Your signature must be the same on the carrier envelope as on your application for ballot by mail; the signatures are compared to ensure that you cast your ballot.
You may hand-deliver your completed mail ballot to the main elections office in your county rather than mailing it, if you prefer. You must deliver your own ballot and no one else’s, and will be required to show ID and sign a ledger indicating you have hand-delivered your ballot, Letson said.
