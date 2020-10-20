Vote-by-mail applications due Friday

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Because of the pandemic, many voters may want to avoid crowds and standing in line. One way to do that is to vote early and another is voting by mail, said Sonya Letson, League of Women Voters president.

Early voting is open to all voters and underway until Oct. 30.

Polling places and times can be found on the county election website, by calling the county Elections Administrator, or by looking at the Voters Guide published by the League.

Some voters qualify to vote by mail, Letson added. Applications to vote by mail must be submitted and received by the county no later than this Friday, Oct. 23. (Received, not postmarked.)

A voter may apply for a ballot if they are registered to vote in Texas, and meet one of four requirements;

65 years or older

Have a disability

Will be out of the country during all of the election dates

In jail, but otherwise able to vote

“Disabled” is defined under the guidelines as having a sickness or physical condition that prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring one’s health. The Elections office will not ask you to specify your illness or disability, Letson said.

“Download your application, fill it out completely and send it in right away!” added Letson, “Your application must be received by Friday’s deadline for you to be sent a mail-in ballot.”

Potter County voters can download an application from the county’s website. Election Administrator Melynn Huntley’s office phone number is 806-379-2299. The fax number is 806-379-2249.

Randall County voters can download an application from their own county website. Election Administrator Shannon Lackey’s office phone number is 806-468-5510. The fax number is 806-468-5634.

“When your ballot arrives in the mail, again, don’t wait!” Letson said, “Fill it out and send it back right away.”

Note that the ballots have two envelopes to use when returning them to the Elections Administrator—a white ballot envelope and a yellow carrier (outer mailing) envelope. Use both envelopes and sign the outer carrier envelope before returning your ballot.

Your signature must be the same on the carrier envelope as on your application for ballot by mail; the signatures are compared to ensure that you cast your ballot.

You may hand-deliver your completed mail ballot to the main elections office in your county rather than mailing it, if you prefer. You must deliver your own ballot and no one else’s, and will be required to show ID and sign a ledger indicating you have hand-delivered your ballot, Letson said.

