Vice President of Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees resigns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Between resignations and losses by incumbents in last year’s May election, the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustee’s recent cycle of turnover continues.

According to the agenda, Christy Wilkinson, the current board vice president, officially resigned.

She was elected back in May 2017 and her term was not set to expire until May 2021

Now the board will consist of four elected members, President Robin Malone, Kimberly Anderson, Alonzo Everhart, and Dick Ford, as well as Kayla Mendez and David Nance, who were both appointed to fill two vacancies back in August.

We spoke briefly with Aaron Phillips, an AISD teacher and the president of the Amarillo Education Association. He said they were not given a reason for Wilkinson’s resignation, but that it was turned in last Friday, effective immediately.

“A lot of teachers look to her as someone that would speak up for them at these meetings. So, I think time will tell but this school board does seem prime to still support the staff,” said Phillips.

Phillips told us he heard there might be an appointee by December, but no official word yet on when they will appoint a replacement to fill Wilkinson’s seat.

The next Amarillo ISD School Board Election will be on the first Saturday in May 2021. Positions up for election at that time are currently held by Robin Malone, Kayla Mendez, and David Nance, in addition to Wilkinson’s vacated seat.

