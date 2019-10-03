Vance Snider, II says he plans to run in Republican Primary for Texas’ 13th Congressional District

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Mac Thornberry is retiring from his congressional seat, and now, another person has announced plans to run in the Republican Primary for Texas’ 13th Congressional District.

Vance Snider, II sent us a statement saying he plans to file within the deadline.

Snider said he is from Dumas, lives in Amarillo, and said he served in the United States Army from 2008 to 2013.

In response to Congressman Thornberry’s decision not to seek re-election, Snider said that the Armed Forces Committee is losing a valuable asset.

Thornberry is term-limited on that committee.

