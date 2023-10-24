PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the representative’s office, the staff of US Senator Martin Heinrich (NM) will hold in-person office hours in Portales on Wednesday morning to assist with questions regarding federal programs.

The office hours will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. MT on Wednesday at Portales City Hall, according to the senator’s staff. The office’s staff will be on hand to assist residents who have questions regarding Social Security benefits, Medicare, immigration, veterans’ benefits, student loans, and other federal programs.

Those who are not able to attend the office hours, noted the staff, can also visit the “Helping You” section of Heinrich’s online office here for additional information, or call 575-622-7113.