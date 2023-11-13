AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Office of US Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced that congressional staff will host mobile office hours throughout the next week in multiple areas of the district.

Constituents, said the office, are encouraged to attend one of the office hour sessions for assistance with a federal agency or to learn about the office’s services. Although no appointments will be required, those coming to the office hours to seek assistance with a federal agency case were asked to bring all necessary documentation.

The mobile office hours sessions announced by Jackson’s office included:

Nov. 13: Quanah, Hardeman County 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Quanah City Hall

Nov. 14: Claude, Armstrong County 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Claude City Hall

Nov. 15: Saint Jo, Montague County 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saint Jo Civic Center

Nov. 15: Clarendon, Donley County 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Clarendon City Hall



Those with further questions were asked to call Jackson’s Amarillo office at 806-641-5600.