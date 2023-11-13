AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Office of US Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced that congressional staff will host mobile office hours throughout the next week in multiple areas of the district.
Constituents, said the office, are encouraged to attend one of the office hour sessions for assistance with a federal agency or to learn about the office’s services. Although no appointments will be required, those coming to the office hours to seek assistance with a federal agency case were asked to bring all necessary documentation.
The mobile office hours sessions announced by Jackson’s office included:
- Nov. 13: Quanah, Hardeman County
- 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Quanah City Hall
- Nov. 14: Claude, Armstrong County
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Claude City Hall
- Nov. 15: Saint Jo, Montague County
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Saint Jo Civic Center
- Nov. 15: Clarendon, Donley County
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Clarendon City Hall
Those with further questions were asked to call Jackson’s Amarillo office at 806-641-5600.
