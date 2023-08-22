AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement released by the office, US Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) will host a town hall in Amarillo on Tuesday evening to “offer introductory remarks and take questions from constituents.”

The announcement noted that the town hall will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Arena of Life Church, located at 8227 S. Washington St. While the event was noted to be open to the public, attendees were encouraged to RSVP to the event through this online portal.

This town hall comes after Jackson’s office and US Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19) announced a listening session focused on the 2023 Farm Bill that was held on Aug. 16.