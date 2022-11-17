WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of US Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas District 13, announced Thursday that Jackson has introduced a piece of legislation that, if passed, would codify 16 infrastructure sectors as “critical infrastructure.”

According to a news release from Jackson’s office, Jackson introduced the “Ensuring America’s Critical Infrastructure Act,” codifying the following infrastructure sectors as critical. Those sectors include:

Chemical;

Commercial Facilities;

Communications;

Critical Manufacturing;

Dams;

Defense Industrial Base;

Emergency Services;

Energy;

Financial Services;

Food and Agriculture;

Government Facilities;

Healthcare and Public Health;

Information Technology;

Nuclear Reactors;

Materials;

Waste.

Jackson said in the release that during natural disasters, international conflicts or public health emergencies, the country’s success “depends on the strength of these sectors” as the “foundation of American society.” Jackson cited the recent conflict surrounding Russia and Ukraine, along with threats in Iran and North Korea.

“It is more important than ever that America coordinate its efforts to strengthen the security and resiliency of these 16 critical infrastructure sectors that guarantee America’s safety, prosperity, and well-being,” Jackson said in the release. “In an era of unprecedented threats and uncertainty, we need a comprehensive approach to ensure our country can overcome physical and cyber threats from our enemies.”

