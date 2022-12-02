WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas District 13 announced Friday that Jackson, along with another member of Congress from Texas, introduced legislation surrounding the Department of Defense and abortion services.

According to a news release from Jackson’s office, Jackson, and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas District 21 introduced legislation “to prohibit the Department of Defense from funding abortion services, specifically including travel expenses.” Other cosponsors of the legislation include U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R- New York District 21, U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert, R- Colorado District 3 and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida District 1.

Jackson said in the release that while the Supreme Court made the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, those who question the decision continued to fight against that ruling. Maintaining the ruling is the overall aim of the legislation, he said.

“I will continue to be a leader in the pro-life movement by introducing and supporting legislation that will protect innocent babies as there is no greater threat to mankind than the normalization of abortion,” Jackson said. “The DoD should focus on the growing threats posed by China, Russia, and Iran instead of using military resources to push Democrats anti-life agenda. Taxpayer dollars should never be used to fund abortions in any way, shape, or form. With our legislation, Congressman Roy and I will take an important step to put a stop to it.”

