UPDATE: Tight race left off the ballot in Collingsworth, Cochran Counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wednesday, MyHighPlains.com learned that three candidates were missing from the ballot in both Collingsworth and Cochran Counties in the primary, and now the party thinks legal action might be the best way to make sure voters get their voices heard.

Brian Quinn, who was running uncontested for Chief Justice of the 7th Court of Appeals, was not on the ballot.

Steven Denny and the incumbent Larry Doss, both running for 7th Court of Appeals Place 4 were also not on the ballot in those two counties.

Of the 46 counties where the 7th Court of Appeals has jurisdiction, only 44 voted on these two races.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office said Doss could file an election contest or seek relief in court.

A meeting was held yesterday without coming to any real resolution.

The state party apologized for the error and then acknowledged that legal action might be the only way to ensure that voters in those counties could vote.

“The thing that we want, primarily, more than anything else, is to make sure that voters in Cochran and Collingsworth County get an opportunity for their voice to be heard and whoever they’re voting for. That’s without regard to whether they’re voting for me or whether they’re voting for my opponent,” said Doss.

The Secretary of State’s Office said Doss lost in the primary to Denny by only 318 votes.

