UPDATE: Summary, schedule released for Amarillo mayoral election recount

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A schedule and summary has been released for the recount of the Amarillo mayoral election, petitioned by candidate Claudette Smith and confirmed last week.

Said the City, Texas election law requires this schedule and summary to be provided to the petitioner for the recount, and all other candidates involved in the race.

Tomorrow (May 11) at around 9 a.m., the recount for the mayoral race will be done manually at both the Randall County Election Administration and Potter County Election Administration.

The full schedule for Tuesday, May 11, as noted by the City:

County and Potter County precincts. No counting teams will be used on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Candidates and representatives may be present. Recount activities will commence on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Randall County Election Administration with the printing of electronic ballots and securing of all ballots for Randall County Precincts.

A one-hour recess will take place for activities to transition to the Potter County Election Administration.

Activities will continue with the Potter County Election Administration with the printing of electronic ballots and securing of all ballots for Potter County Precincts.

When completed, activities are concluded for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Wednesday, May 12, activities are set to continue at 8 a.m. The full summary, released by the City:

Activities will include 10 counting teams. Candidates and representatives may be present.

Recount activities will commence on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Randall County Election Administration with the pick-up of the secured ballots from Randall County by law enforcement.

Law enforcement will convoy to the Potter County Election Administration to pick-up the secured ballots from Potter County.

Law enforcement will convoy to the Amarillo Civic Center, Grand Plaza (entrance 11), transferring custody of the secured Randall County and Potter County ballots to the Recount Supervisor/Coordinator.

A manual recount of all votes for the office of Mayor will be conducted by ten counting teams.

When recount activities are concluded, all ballots will be secured, and law enforcement will take custody to transport the ballots to the appropriate custodian of the voted ballots (Randall County and Potter County Election Administrators, respectfully).

The election administrators will take custody of the ballots from law enforcement, securing them in accordance with Texas Election Code.

When completed, activities are concluded for Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

The City expects that the recount will conclude on Wednesday, but will continue if needed until the process is finished.