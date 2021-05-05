UPDATE: Claudette Smith pays deposit, mayoral election recount process continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After the required deposit was paid earlier this morning, the Amarillo City Secretary has continued processing the mayoral election recount petitioned by candidate Claudette Smith.

Smith has previously alleged that numbers from the County Elections Administration office don’t add up to the final vote count.

“I think there is a discrepancy as to the list of the voters that voted and the final count,” said Smith.

As of yesterday Richard Herman, who ran for Amarillo City Council Place 4 said that he planned to request a recount in his race as well. However, the only petition for a recount that has been noted by the City of Amarillo has been Smith’s.