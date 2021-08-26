U.S. Senator Ted Cruz to meet with industry leaders in Amarillo today

by: David Gay

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

AMARILLO, Texas — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will be in Amarillo at 10 a.m. Thursday morning to speak with various industry leaders throughout the Panhandle at the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release by Senator Cruz’s press office.

According to a news release, Cruz will meet with agriculture producers, cattle industry leaders as well as local energy industry leaders throughout the Texas Panhandle, discussing “the concerns of the agri-business community and the Texas economy.”

After this discussion, Cruz will travel to Lubbock to participate in a roundtable discussion closed to the public with local law enforcement officials about local law enforcement needs and “the challenges they are facing throughout West Texas.”

