WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., announced today that Luján, along with U.S. Senator John Thune, R-S.D., both who are members of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband, announced that a bipartisan Senate working group is expected to “evaluate and propose potential reforms to the Universal Service Fund.”

According to a news release from Luján’s office, the group is expected to consider “the current state of the universal service requirements at the Federal Communications Commission, and consider possible reforms to ensure the Commission is able to achieve its mission to promote and preserve universal service” for all United States residents.

“From New Mexico’s rural schools and hospitals, to low income individuals in underserved communities, the Universal Service Fund has been instrumental in expanding broadband access across the country,” Luján, the chair of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband, said in the release. “I’m proud to lead this bipartisan working group that will help strengthen these critical programs and ensure they are well-equipped to close the digital divide. Every community deserves a pathway to an affordable, resilient, and secure internet connection, and strengthening the Universal Service Fund is a key part of delivering our promise to connect every corner of America.”

Topics that have been discussed include:

Examining the need for connectivity in rural and insular areas;

For health professionals in providing telemedicine and telehealth;

For low-income households that otherwise could not afford internet access;

For access to communications services in schools and libraries.

“Universal service is a bipartisan principle that has been the bedrock of our nation’s communications policies for nearly 90 years, and programs that efficiently and effectively strengthen its underlying goal have contributed to advancements in health care, education, and economic development,” Thune, the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, said in the release. “I remain committed to ensuring Americans in rural parts of the country have access to communication services, and I am pleased to join Senator Luján in leading this working group.”