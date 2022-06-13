WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) recently announced his involvement in a bipartisan proposal centered on gun legislation and increasing mental health and school safety resources. in the wake of various mass shootings this year.

This comes after the school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year, where 19 students and two adults were killed by a gunman using an AR-style rifle, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com.

Cornyn joined other lawmakers in the U.S. Senate, including Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz), Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), to bring forward this proposal. According to the release, the proposal includes the following measures:

Support for State Crisis Intervention Orders Providing resources to states and tribes to help create and administer laws that help ensure deadly weapons are not in the hands of those whom a court has determined to be a significant danger to themselves or others.

Investment in Children and Family Mental Health Services National expansion of community behavioral health center model, investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs, along with other support services.

Protections for Victims of Domestic Violence Those convicted of domestic violence, as well as those subject to domestic violence restraining orders, are included in the NICS, the FBI’s national system which checks records on those who may be disqualified from receiving a gun.

Funding for School-Based Mental Health and Supportive Services Invests in programs to expand mental health and supportive services in schools. This includes early identification and intervention programs along with school-based mental health and wrap-around services.

Funding for School Safety Resources Invests in programs that help institute safety measures in schools, as well as supports school violence prevention efforts and provides training to school personnel and students.

Clarification of Definition of Federally Licensed Firearms Dealer Cracks down on individuals who “illegally evade licensing requirements.”

Telehealth Investments Invests in programs that increase access to mental and behavioral health services for youth and families in crisis through telehealth.

Under 21 Enhanced Review Process For those under 21 purchasing a firearm, this measure requires an investigative period to review mental health records, along with checks of state and local law enforcement databases.

Penalties for Straw Purchasing Cracks down on those who “illegally straw purchase and traffic guns.”



“Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country. Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities,” a statement from the bipartisan group of senators involved in this proposal reads. “Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons. Most importantly, our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Republican support of this proposal gives the legislation the likelihood to overcome the 60-vote threshold to avoid a filibuster in the U.S. Senate.