U.S. Senate candidate makes stop in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Hispanic Action Conservatives of Texas hosted a meet and greet tonight for a candidate running for U.S. Senate.

Dwayne Stovall, a constitutional conservative focused on border security and education is challenging U.S. Senator John Cornyn in the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

Stovall met with voters tonight at Bolton Street Baptist Church.

“I think the very first thing I would do is attack these social issues that are driving division between all of the citizens among all of the states. We have 330 million citizens who are fighting over the same issues,” said Stovall.

Bolton Street Baptist Church has not endorsed Stovall.