WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13 is under investigation by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Ethics, according to a statement from the committee released Thursday.

According to the statement, attributed to U.S. Rep. Theodore E. Deutch, the Democratic Chairman from Florida, and U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, the Republican Ranking Member from Indiana, the committee has decided to extend the investigation into Jackson, first transmitted to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Ethics by the Office of Congressional Ethics in late December 2021.

Officials with the committee said in the statement that, “the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee.”

In a statement given to MyHighPlains.com, a spokesperson for Jackson said that Jackson has cooperated with the Office of Congressional Ethics by providing “detailed explanations regarding questions they had about his campaign finance report.” However, officials from the committee had no comment on the reasoning for his investigation.

“As a strong voice for conservative values, Congressman Jackson is regularly the target of liberal groups like OCE,” the statement from Jackson’s office reads. “Nonetheless, he understands that the Ethics Committee had a duty to acknowledge it is looking into the OCE’s claims as defined by House Rules. Congressman Jackson has nothing to hide and will continue his cooperation.”

According to the website of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Ethics, they stress that the committee is “unique… in that it is a bipartisan committee… (consisting) of 10 members, five members from the two national political parties. The Chair comes from whichever party is in the majority party in the House.”

Officials from the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Ethics said it will announce its course of action in this matter on or before May 23.