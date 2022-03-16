WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — After members of the United States’ Congress heard from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson R-Texas District 13 spoke with MyHighPlains.com about the ongoing conflict and what he thinks the United States’ response should be.

According to reports from NewsNation, Zelenskyy called on the United States to continue to help in the ongoing situation. This comes after the United States imposed a number of sanctions on Russia and has given monetary aid. During Wednesday’s speech, Zelenskyy called on the United States to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine, impose further restrictions on Russian politicians and called all American companies to leave the Russian market.

After Zelenskyy’s speech Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that the United States would be sending $800 million in new aid to Ukraine. According to reports by NewsNation, this money is being put aside for the more than 3 million individuals fleeing the country. The package also includes a number of items Ukraine can use in the conflict, including a number of guns, as well as javelins and stingers.

Jackson said that Zelenskyy’s Wednesday speech was “sad to watch.” What the speech showed Jackson was how Ukraine is currently in a desperate situation and how much help they do need.

“I think he just made a really emotional plea, which he’s done before. He’s really brought the whole world together, you know, because of who he is and the way he’s… stood tall throughout all of this for his country,” Jackson said. “I think everyone was honored to hear from him today and I think it’s just a really bad situation they have there right now.”

While Jackson supports the United States in imposing sanctions and giving Ukraine as much aid as they can, Jackson said he is not in favor of the United States imposing a no-fly zone. Jackson said while he believes that Russia has demonstrated that they have “no capability to fight a conventional war,” individuals cannot forget about the country’s nuclear capability.

“They do have nuclear weapons. (Russia’s President Vladimir) Putin is just crazy enough, if it gets desperate enough, to use something like that,” Jackson said. “I think that if we establish a no-fly zone, that means that very, very quickly, we’re going to be confronted with shooting down Russian fighters and when that happens, the whole game has changed.”

Jackson encouraged the United States to continue to take every action they can through sanctions.

“We need to sanction every single thing we can. We need to crush them financially, from the sanction standpoint. The oil and gas is a big step. We need to make sure other people all over the world are not buying their oil as well,” he said. “The other thing we need to do is we need to ramp up production here in the United States. We need to be an alternative for Russian oil, not just in this country, but for all over the world.”

Overall, Jackson stressed the importance of standing strong and praying for the Ukrainian people during this situation.

“We’re going to do every single thing we can possibly do, short of getting ourselves in World War Three, to help these people,” Jackson said. “We’re going to have to think outside of the box and come up with some creative ways to do this. But, we can do it if we and NATO and all of our European allies put our heads together.”