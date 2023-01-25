WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson R-Texas District 13 announced Tuesday that Jackson has been appointed to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

According to previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) named Jackson, along with other Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, to the committee on Monday. This comes as McCarthy also established the “Weaponization of the Federal Government” select subcommittee.

In a news release from Jackson’s office, the COVID-19-centered subcommittee’s objective is to investigate “the large volume of evidence that the virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and that it did not occur naturally.”

“The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is determined to discover the truth and deliver transparency to the American people,” the release said.

This comes as Amarillo, one of the cities located in Jackson’s district, has reported more than 88,000 total COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties since March 2020. In that time span, according to the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department, more than 1,300 people have died in the area from COVID-19.

In January 2021, as individuals were beginning to start receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Amarillo led the nation in COVID-19 vaccination rates. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, city of Amarillo officials said at the time that they were able to launch “one of the most quickly acting vaccination clinics in the country.”

“I am honored to accept my appointment to the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. Revealing the truth behind the origin of the Coronavirus has been a top priority of mine since evidence first suggested that the virus was leaked from a Chinese lab,” Jackson said in the release.

As a part of the committee, Jackson said that the subcommittee will “uncover the truth behind the origins of COVID-19.

According to previous reports, U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) will be the chairman of this subcommittee. Other members include U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas) and U.S. Rep. John Joyce (R-Pa.).

“As part of our ‘Commitment to America,’ House Republicans promised we would investigate the COVID origins and provide oversight on the trillions of taxpayer dollars spent on the pandemic response,” McCarthy said in the release. “The newly-established Select Committee on the Coronavirus will help deliver these important answers to the public. To advance the work of this committee, we need dedicated members who will work to follow every lead to find the truth. I am proud to appoint Ronny Jackson to this committee. He is a focused member who will draw on his 25 years of military service and medical expertise to carry out the mission of the committee to provide transparency and accountability.”