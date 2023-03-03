WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas District 13, announced that Jackson, along with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas District 21 recently introduced legislation that would prohibit the U.S. Department of Defense from funding abortion services, including the payment of travel expenses to obtain an abortion.

According to a news release from Jackson’s office, the legislation would repeal the Department of Defense’s memorandum which allegedly planned to financially and materially aid in the travel of military personnel who get an abortion. It would ultimately prohibit any tax dollars from being used to carry out the policy.

“As a staunch defender of life, I am disappointed in the Biden Administration’s continuous attempts to circumvent pro-life legislation like the Hyde Amendment. For over 45 years, Hyde has protected millions of unborn children by prohibiting American tax dollars from funding the brutal act of abortion. The Department of Defense’s complete disregard for these longstanding pro-life provisions is unacceptable and must be stopped immediately,” Jackson said in the release. “The DoD exists to protect our national security interests and to defend against our enemies, and it has no business using taxpayer dollars to contribute to the demise of the unborn. Congressman Roy and I, along with many of our colleagues, are reintroducing this legislation to end this egregious DoD policy. Congress and the American people have spoken – taxpayer dollars should never fund abortion or abortion-related services.”

Other cosponsors of the legislation include U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar and U.S. Rep. Bob Good. The legislation, according to the release, is also supported by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee and Family Research Council.