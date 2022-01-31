WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas District 13), joined a number of other members of the U.S. House of Representatives by signing a letter to officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) surrounding the need for the USDA to administer the disaster relief aid programs approved by Congress.

According to a news release, Jackson, along with other members of Congress including U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas District 19), U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas District 2) and U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas District 15), co-signed a letter to Tom Vilsack, the secretary of the USDA, urging him to distribute “supplemental disaster relief for agricultural producers who suffered weather-related, catastrophic losses in 2020 and 2021.”

The letter states that the programs “are critical for producers struggling with historic and widespread losses and vital in their ability to feed and clothe the world.” This comes after Congress authorized the additional relief for agricultural producers in September 2021.

“Last year, I introduced the RESTORE Act to provide critical disaster relief assistance to hard-working Texas farmers who’ve seen their livelihoods crushed by extreme weather conditions like the unprecedented winter storm and excessive drought,” Jackson, who serves as the co-chair of the Texas Agriculture Task Force, said in the release. “I worked with my colleagues on a bipartisan basis to include language from the RESTORE Act in a larger disaster relief bill for farmers; namely, to extend the WHIP+ program. It was a great accomplishment to see this bill signed into law. The Biden Administration has yet to administer the WHIP+ program, depriving our farmers of the resources Congress made available to them. The legislative branch did its job, and it is past time the executive branch followed suit. This is bureaucracy at its finest, something I know Texans won’t stand for. I’m glad to join my Texas colleagues in urging Secretary Vilsack to do his job and see this important program through immediately.”

The letter states that agriculture producers throughout the state have received “minimal information” from the USA regarding the distribution of the $10 billion in aid in regards to disaster assistance. The co-signers of the letter are asking when the USDA is planning on distributing these payments to producers throughout the state.

“Congress worked in historic, bipartisan fashion to authorize $10 billion in disaster relief for our agriculture producers. Unfortunately, USDA has failed to provide any information about their plan or timeline for distributing this critical assistance,” Arrington said in the release. “Over the last year, producers have endured labor shortages, skyrocketing input costs, barriers to global markets due to supply chain congestion, and severe weather. Now, unacceptable bureaucratic delays are creating more uncertainty for agribusinesses who need this relief to cover losses from natural disasters and prepare for next year’s planting season. I am proud to lead this bipartisan letter with my Texas colleagues urging USDA to immediately address delays in access to assistance.”

More information on USDA Disaster Assistance Programs can be found here.