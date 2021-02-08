U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson announces Armed Services Subcommittee Assignments

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Rep. Ronny Jackson announced he will serve on two House Armed Services Subcommittees in the 117th Congress.

Rep. Jackson’s subcommittee assignments include Tactical Air and Land Forces and Military Personnel.

“I am pleased to announce my appointment to the House Armed Services Subcommittees on Tactical Air and Land Forces in addition to Military Personnel,” said Rep. Jackson. “The Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee is crucial to the military’s ongoing modernization efforts, ensuring readiness levels are at a place where we can protect ourselves against threats from around the world. My role on this subcommittee will put me in a great position to advocate for Bell Helicopter, which has been an industry leader for decades, and will continue to be as we move forward in support of the Army’s Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team. I will also be a leading advocate for Sheppard Air Force Base’s critical mission as well as the continued development of the T-7A Red Hawk, which will one day be flown out of Sheppard, replacing the aging fleet of T-38 Talons.”

Rep. Jackson continues “Given my background as a Navy Physician, I will also serve on the Military Personnel Subcommittee, which oversees all things related to military healthcare, like the Defense Health Agency. One of our most important duties is, of course, to take care of servicemembers, but also to take care of their families while they are deployed. We cannot expect our men and women in uniform to be at their best if they are worried about their spouse and children back home. I will bring strong experience to the important work of the Military Personnel Subcommittee.”