U.S. Rep R-TX Ronny Jackson to Co-Chair Texas Agriculture Task Force in the 117th Congress

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Rep. Kevin Brady, Dean of the Texas Delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives, named Congressman Ronny Jackson as a Co-Chair of the Texas Agriculture Task Force. The Ranking Member of the House Agriculture Committee, Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania, welcomed the news of Texas’ united efforts on agriculture.

The task force will advocate for Texas agriculture priorities in the House, ensuring the delegation presents a united front in advancing policy positions.

Other Texans named co-chairs of the task force include Congressmen Jodey Arrington, Michael Cloud, Tony Gonzales, and August Pfluger.

“In me, the Texas agriculture community will always have a trusted friend and vocal ally. I represent the top agriculture district in Texas, and Texas is the top agriculture state in the country, so I know just how important agriculture priorities are to our state and local economies,” said Congressman Jackson. “Supply chain infrastructure, rural broadband, and beginning negotiations for the 2023 Farm Bill are among our chief priorities in the 117th Congress.”

“Agriculture is crucial to our Texas economy and way of life. These lawmakers will lead our efforts in Congress to protect farmers, ranchers and the million jobs in our state tied to agriculture,” said Congressman Brady.

Rep. Glenn Thompson said, “Texas is the epicenter of production agriculture and is essential to our nation’s food security. The Texas Ag Task Force will be an important part of staying close to Texas producers as we craft the next Farm Bill and advance policies that strengthen American agriculture and rural America.”