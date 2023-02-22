AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Congressman Ronny Jackson, R-Texas District 13 announced that Jackson’s office will soon host two mobile office hour opportunities in Perryton and Panhandle in late February and early March.

According to a news release from Jackson’s office, the mobile office hours are currently scheduled for:

Perryton (Ochiltree County) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 27; Perryton City Hall, located at 110 S Ash Street in Perryton.

Panhandle (Carson County) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 1; Panhandle City Council Chambers, located at 1 Main Street in Panhandle.



The mobile office hours will be hosted by congressional staff, the release said. Constituents are invited to attend if “help is needed with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.”

Officials said no appointment is necessary. If anyone has questions, they are asked to contact Jackson’s Amarillo office at 806-641-5600.