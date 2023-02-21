WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas District 13 announced Tuesday that Jackson will serve on two subcommittees within the House Agriculture Committee in the 118th Congress.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Jackson was appointed to serve on the House Agriculture Committee in January. Jackson was re-elected as the District 13 Congressman in November 2022.

Jackson was named to the Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Subcommittee as well as the General Farm Commodities, Risk Management and Credit Subcommittee, according to an announcement from Jackson’s office. In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, Jackson said:

I am pleased to announce my subcommittee assignments as a proud Member of the House Agriculture Committee. As the Representative for one of the largest agricultural districts in the United States, my work on both the Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Subcommittee and the General Farm Commodities, Risk Management and Credit Subcommittee will be critical for the generational success of the hard-working farmers and ranchers I am honored to represent in Texas` Thirteenth Congressional District. My role on the Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Subcommittee will allow me to advocate for the continued success of the ranchers and cattle producers in Texas` Thirteenth Congressional District. As part of the General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit subcommittee, I will ensure the producers in my district have access to Farm Service Agency credit programs and assistance while providing adequate support for the commodities market. The agriculture industry overall continues to struggle with rising costs for the seed, fuel, and fertilizer needed to produce the food and fiber that the world relies on. Combined with the increased severity of droughts in recent years, farmers and producers are struggling to break even. As a Member of these two subcommittees, I will be a leader in efforts to strengthen the farm safety net in the Farm Bill and provide the critical resources my constituents depend on. U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson