WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Congressman Ronny Jackson, R-Texas District 13 announced that Jackson recently introduced a bill surrounding the prevention and response to foreign animal diseases.

According to a news release from Jackson’s office, Jackson introduced HR 3419, the Foreign Animal Disease Prevention, Surveillance and Rapid Response Act of 2023 on Wednesday. This bill would help “make critical investments for the agriculture industry to help prevent, respond to and mitigate foreign animal diseases.”

“The Texas Thirteenth Congressional District is one of the largest animal agriculture districts in the country,” Jackson said in the release. “The preventative investments made through this bill will ensure the U.S. Department of Agriculture is able to safeguard our agricultural supply chain and mitigate the effects of foreign animal diseases, if, and when an outbreak occurs in the U.S., rather than playing catch-up after the fact. These programs are the first line of defense, so Im proud to lead my colleagues in this effort.”

The release said the act, if passed, would strengthen three programs funded in the 2018 Farm Bill, including the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program and the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank “to help bolster the (United States Department of Agriculture’s) prevention, preparedness and response capabilities for foreign animal diseases.”

This act would make sure that the programs survive throughout the next five years, as lawmakers prepare the upcoming Farm Bill. Officials said in the release that some of the supporters of the bill include the National Cattleman’s Beef Association, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture as well as the Texas Cattle Feeders Association.