WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — As the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol hosts its series of hearings, presenting video, audio and other evidence surrounding the incent to the American public, one local Congressman continues to express his concerns surrounding the hearings, saying that they are not necessary and just a political ploy.

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13 is criticizing the committee for hosting these hearings, including Thursday evening’s primetime hearing, saying that they are “partisan political posturing.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the hearings will present evidence from the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, where individuals protested the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol. The hearings will feature various testimonies from individuals in the U.S. Capitol on that day, as well as accounts from aides and family members of former President Donald Trump, who was in Washington D.C. that day where he continued to refuse to concede the 2020 election, ultimately questioning the result’s legitimacy.

In a tweet made on Friday afternoon, Jackson said that the committee hearings are “a JOKE,” stressing that the majority of people in his district do not care about the hearings.

“Gas prices are at a record high, inflation is out of control, our southern border is wide open,” Jackson said in another tweet on Thursday prior to the first hearing, “but what are the Democrats doing tonight? Hosting a political CIRCUS on January 6th to go after their political opponents! They’re calling it prime time TV, I’m calling it DISGUSTING!”

What did Jackson previously say about the events on Jan. 6, 2021?

In a previous interview with MyHighPlains.com after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Jackson shared his experience in the U.S. House of Representatives, stacking furniture to prevent people from getting into the chamber as they were attempting to beat the door down.

“American heroes have died on battlefields all over this world to protect our freedoms and allow peaceful debate in this very building. Today that was taken away from us. Those involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” a statement from Jackson given to MyHighPlains.com read at the time. “…The Constitution protects our right to peacefully protest injustices, but violence has no place in our civic discourse. America is better than this.”

One year after the events on Jan. 6, 2021, Jackson was criticizing the efforts of lawmakers investigating the incident, calling it a partisan battle at the time. However, he said at the time that he still believes that people who entered the U.S. Capitol forcibly and those who destroyed property should be held accountable.

“I thought there were going to be some legitimate efforts to dissect what happened that day and get to the root of the problem there and figure out why that happened because I obviously didn’t support forcibly entering the Capitol. I was on the inside, as you might remember,” Jackson said. “You turn on the TV and look at MSNBC or CNN, that’s all they talk about, all day long every day. They’ve made a complete circus out of this. They put together a completely partisan, sham, investigation on this… I think the American people are done with this. They want to move beyond that. They want to move forward, not look backward.”

What did Jackson say prior to Thursday’s committee hearings?

In an interview prior to Thursday’s hearing, Jackson continued to stress that the committee hosting the hearings is “a circus.”

“I think it’s ridiculous… They’re using this January 6 Commission, or this investigation, which it’s neither, to, you know, basically attack their political opponents. They’re just trying to come up with stuff to generate headlines and come after Republicans as we get closer and closer to Election Day,” he said. “That’s really all this is about. It’s a last ditch effort by the Democrats, whose polls are rock bottom right now. The entire country is done with their party, because of the way they’ve mismanaged everything and the state that our country is in right now. This is their last ditch effort to try to regain some form of popularity and to hopefully win some elections that they’re about to lose.”

Jackson said that he believes that lawmakers could have come up with a lot of answers by now if they focused on keeping the U.S. Capitol secure. But Jackson blamed lawmakers in the Democratic party on how he believes they shifted the focus from that.

“I’m speaking as someone who was on the inside but didn’t know what was going on and was defending the floor of the house when this all happened,” Jackson said. “I would be all about trying to figure out what went wrong that day and how we can avoid that from happening again. But that’s not what this is about. This is about the Democrats coming after their political opponents and that’s why they’ve drugged it out until this particular time. That’s why they want to have these primetime hearings and that’s why they want to do this right before the November elections.”

The next hearing surrounding the committee’s investigation will be hosted at 10 a.m.