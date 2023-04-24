WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of U.S. Congressman Frank Lucas, R-Oklahoma District 3 announced that he will host town halls in May in western Oklahoma, including in Woodward County.

According to a news release, Lucas will host town hall meetings in Dewey, Major, Alfalfa, Woodward and Woods counties on May 4-5. Through these town halls, Lucas is expected to discuss his recent work in the U.S. Congress, take questions about issues and seek input on current legislation.

“Residents around the locations are invited to attend and share their thoughts on current events in Washington, DC and across Oklahoma,” the release said.

The town hall schedule is as follows:

May 4 Dewey County Town Hall Meeting at 10 a.m. at Great Plains Bank, located at 100 S. Broadway St. in Taloga, OK; Major County Town Hall Meeting at 1 p.m. at the Fairview Community Center, located at 206 E. Broadway St. in Fairview, OK; Alfalfa County Town Hall Meeting at 3 p.m. at the Farm Bureau of Alfalfa County at 113 S. Grand Ave. in Cherokee, OK.

May 5 Woodward County Town Hall Meeting at 10 a.m. at the High Plains Technology Center, located at 3921 34th St. in Woodward, OK; Woods County Town Hall Meeting at 1 p.m. at Northwestern Oklahoma State University E.C., located at 109709 Oklahoma Blvd. in Alva, OK.

