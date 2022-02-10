AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement regarding the state continuing to lead the United States in exports for the 20th year in a row, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to a news release from the office, Texas accounted for more than $375 billion in exports in 2021, which officials say exceeded both 2019 and 2020 totals. Officials said that Texas also led the United States in tech-related exports. The release further said that the exports supported nearly 1 million jobs in the state.

“Made in Texas is a powerful global brand, and the Lone Star State continues to dominate the nation in exports thanks to our unrivaled and productive workforce, robust infrastructure and welcoming business environment,” Abbott said in the release. “Texas also offers unique logistic advantages with easy, dependable access to global trade and supply chain routes via air, land and sea. When attracting businesses and jobs from across the country and around the globe, one Texas advantage tops them all: We want businesses to succeed in Texas, because when businesses succeed in Texas, all Texans succeed.”

For more information from the U.S. Census Bureau about 2021 data, visit its website.