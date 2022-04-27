AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Amarillo District announced a virtual meeting on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the Rural Transportation Improvement Program (Rural TIP), a step to “producing a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).”

The meeting, according to TxDOT Amarillo, will include a short presentation, an explanation of how the Rural TIP operates, and projects included in the Rural TIP.

TxDOT detailed that the meeting is open to the public and will give viewers the opportunity to review and comment on the content provided.

The meeting can be accessed on the TxDOT website by searching the keyword: 2023-2026 Amarillo Rural Tip.