TX Senator John Cornyn responds to January 6 Committee hearing

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Senator John Cornyn gave his thoughts on the January 6 committee that has been formed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The senator said part of the reason the attack was so devastating was because Capitol Police were not prepared.

“And if they had been better prepared if Speaker Pelosi and other had payed attention to the warning and intelligence report given by the FBI this never would have occurred because they would have been repelled and they never would have made their way into the Capitol,” said Cornyn.

Cornyn also said that the new investigation is consistent with the bipartisan investigation from the Senate Rules Committee.

