Tucumcari narcotics K-9 retires after marijuana legalization, to enjoy ‘lots of play time, belly rubs’

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – After the legalization of cannabis in New Mexico went into effect on June 29, one Tucumcari K-9 unit is now “unable to continue his function as a narcotics detection dog.”

According to the Tucumcari Police Department, K9 Aries began his retirement on June 29, and was congratulated by his human peers for his service.

As described by the Tucumcari Police Department:

K9 Aries started his career with the Tucumcari Police Department on February 12, 2015. His drug certifications include the detection of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and MDMA (ecstasy). He also holds certifications in tracking and searching.

K9 Aries turned 7 years old this year and is still a very high drive dog whom loves his job. He knew when the unit started it was time to go to work. He has hundreds upon hundreds of criminal cases under his belt. He has countless drug detections and has tracked down numerous criminal offenders during his career.

K9 Aries will now enjoy his retirement with his handler, Lt. Shaun Slate. No more drugs, no more tracks, and no more long shifts. Lt. Slate says K9 Aries will now enjoy lots of play time, belly rubs, and as many ice cream cones his heart desires.

We would also like to extend our thanks to Quay County Crime Stoppers for their involvement in our K9 program. It was Crime Stoppers who purchased K9 Aries and afforded Tucumcari PD the use of his services. We could not have asked for a better partnership.

Job well done K9 Aries! You will be greatly missed.