TTU Vet School’s DVM program approved by Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo is nearly ready to hit the ground running.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved the request from Texas Tech for a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree program with a major in veterinary medicine. It happened Wednesday morning during a special board meeting to adopt the recommendation from the Committee on Academic and Workforce Success.

Getting board approval was one of the final steps in sealing the fate of the vet school here in Amarillo.

State Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to break the news to his constituents in District 31.

Huge news for SD 31!- the @TXHigherEdBoard has approved @TTUVetMed's request for a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree with a major in Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo. What a great week for @TTUSystem! pic.twitter.com/49Jfdcr9om — Kel Seliger (@kseliger) December 11, 2019

Sen. Seliger said it is about cooperation and moving our region forward.

“It’s going to mean great things for Texas Tech and it’s going to be good for young people all over the state of Texas who would like to go to veterinary school and it’s going to be good for the industry because the focus is going to be on large animals,” Sen. Seliger said. “That means cows and horses for which this area has tremendous importance.”

Today, the @TXHigherEdBoard approved @TexasTech's request for a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree program with a major in veterinary medicine. #TexasTech is now one step closer to increasing veterinary care in West Texas and the state! #TTUVetMed https://t.co/jRe7a89xM0 pic.twitter.com/S08NNz7K7u — Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine (@TTUVetMed) December 11, 2019

Texas Tech President, Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, addressed the move in a university statement on Wednesday:

“The support of the governor, our local legislators, the civic leaders of Amarillo and the numerous donors who believe in this initiative have led us to this monumental day. Their support will allow Texas Tech to provide an affordable and innovative veterinary education that will enhance the veterinary workforce statewide and service to the large-animal industry and to rural Texas.”

The next step for the vet school will be securing accreditation for the DVM program. Once that is done, the vet school will open as planned in the fall of 2021 and enroll about 60 students for its first class.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: